ED attaches assets worth Rs. 203 crores in Iqbal Mirchi money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing a money-laundering case against late gangster Iqbal Mirchi, has provisionally attached 15 properties in Dubai.

The properties belong to family members of Iqbal Mirchi and have been attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

"These properties include one hotel namely Midwest Hotel Apartment and 14 others commercial and residential properties having total value of AED 101.52 Million equivalent to Rs 203.27 crore. Earlier, ED has already issued two provisional attachment orders in December, 2019 attaching properties to the tune of INR 573 crore. Now the total attachment in this case has reached Rs 776 crore," said a ED officer.

The agency had registered a money laundering case against Mirchi and others on September 26 last year under the provisions of PMLA. In this case, five accused including Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan and Humayun Merchant had been arrested. A prosecution complaint had been filed on December 12 last year before the Special PMLA Court and cognisance of the same has been taken by the Court.

Open ended non-bailable warrants have been issued by the court against Asif Memon, Junaid Memon (both sons of Iqbal Mirchi) and Hajra Memon (wife of Iqbal Memon).