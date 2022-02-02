e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 01:49 PM IST

ED arrest man in Rs 1,034 crore land scam case

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | Unsplash

Representative Image | Unsplash

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) have arrested one Praveen Raut in connection with Rs 1034 crore land scam. He will be produced before a court today.

(More details awaited)

