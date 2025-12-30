Dynasties Dominate BMC Nomination Lists As Parties Roll Out Candidates | File Photo (Representational Image)

With one day left for filing the nominations, the political parties have started releasing nomination lists for the 2025-26 BMC elections. Although for the BJP, Shiv Sena’s formal list was not declared on Monday, several names were announced who got the AB forms, and the dynasties are taking centre stage, sidelining long-serving party workers.

BJP, Ajit Pawar’s NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena have all fielded family members, including brothers, sisters-in-law, wives, and children of MPs, MLAs, and former corporators. Political families continue to dominate candidate lists.

BJP has once again fielded Akash Purohit, son of former MLA Raj Purohit; Neil Somaiya, son of former BJP MP; Sangita Sharma, wife of former BJP corporator Dyanmurti Sharma from Malad. While in South Mumbai, Makrand Narvekar, brother of Assembly Speaker and Colaba MLA Rahul Narvekar, will contest Ward 226 (Colaba), and his sister Harshita Narvekar will contest from Ward 227; both are former corporators. It goes against BJP MP Dhananjay Mahadik’s statement given on Monday that the party has decided against fielding children or spouses of its MPs, MLAs, and ministers in the upcoming municipal corporation elections.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has also prioritised family ties, nominating Ankit Prabhu, son of MLA Sunil Prabhu (Ward 54, Goregaon); Suprada Phatarpekar, daughter of ex-MLA Prakash Phatarpekar (Ward 150, Chembur); Sonam Jamsutkar, wife of MLA Manoj Jamsutkar, from Ward 210, who has also previously served as a corporator; four-time corporator Vitthal Lokre and his wife Sunanda Lokre from Wards 141 & 142 (Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar); Zishan Multani, son of former corporator Changez Multani; and Saba Harun Khan, daughter of MLA Harun Khan.

Meanwhile, the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) has given tickets to relatives of MLA Nawab Malik, including his brother Captain Malik, sister Dr. Saida Khan, and Bushra Parveen Malik. Congress has fielded Haider Ali Sheikh, son of MLA Aslam Sheikh, from Ward 34 (Malad West).

Former corporators switch parties

Some former corporators have expressed frustration after being denied nominations by their parties. MNS leader Snehal Jadhav resigned after another candidate, Yashwant Killedar, got a nomination from the party from Dadar. It is likely that Jadhav, a strong MNS worker on the ground, will join the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. While Rakhi Jadhav, a strong local leader and Mumbai president of Sharad Pawar’s NCP, has joined the BJP and is expected to get a ticket from Ghatkopar.

BJP Shiv Sena seat-sharing

The BJP and the Shiv Sena will contest the BMC elections together; however, they will likely announce their nomination lists separately. In the seat-sharing formula, the BJP is likely to contest 128 seats, while the Shiv Sena will field candidates in 79 seats. While the remaining seats’ distribution will be decided based on candidates and local equations.

Some former corporators who will contest

Kishori Pednekar, former mayor Shiv Sena (UBT) from ward no. 199

Tejasvi Abhishek Ghosalkar, earlier Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator, will now contest for the BJP in ward 2 (Dahisar)

Vinod Mishra, former corporator of BJP from Malad (ward 43)

Ravi Raja, earlier Congress senior, corporator and leader of opposition from BJP from ward 185

