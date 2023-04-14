Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial in Airoli sees over 1 lakh visitors since its inauguration in 2021

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial | FPJ

More than one lakh people have visited Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial in Airoli since it was inaugurated, informed the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation administration. It was inaugurated on December 5, 2021.

So far, a total of 1,12,826 people have been to the memorial. Not just Indians but those from foreign countries have visited the memorial built in honour of Indian Constitution's Architect.

The monument, which is unique in its approach, displays Babasaheb's thoughts and teachings through a rich library, holographic virtual cinema system, and galleries of rare photographs depicting his life.

Ambedkar Memorial lit at night | Sourced Photo

NMMC reviews preparedness of memorial ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti

Ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, the NMMC reviewed the memorial's preparedness, which features a grand meditation centre, a special gallery for books on the Constitution, and an air-conditioned room with a capacity of 250 seats. The 50-meter-high dome, shaped like a pen nib, serves as a symbol of Babasaheb's knowledge.

Sculpture inspired by Babasaheb Ambedkar's 'Gyan Heech Shakti'thought | FPJ

The memorial's soul is a magnificent sculpture of a pen in hand from a book based on Babasaheb's thoughts, 'Gyan Heech Shakti'. Under the title 'Vicharvedha', lectures by dignitaries from various fields have been organized here, with a tradition of paying ideological tribute to Babasaheb's memory through the 'Jagar' lecture series.

Visitors at Ambedkar Memorial | FPJ

Education trips planned

Organisations, schools, and colleges from different parts of the country have organized educational trips for their students to see the memorial, which has over 3,000 books in its state-of-the-art library. The memorial has separate social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Share Chat, with every post receiving significant feedback from citizens through likes and comments

Read Also 7 Interesting facts you must know about Dr BR Ambedkar