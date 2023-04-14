7 Interesting facts you must know about Dr BR Ambedkar

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 14, 2023
1. Born in MP's Mhow, Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar's original surname was Ambawadekar. He was the first in India to attain doctorate in Economics overseas.
2. He is the only Indian whose statue has been placed next to Karl Marx's in the London Museum, so far.
3. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar embracing Buddhism was the biggest conversion in history with his 8.5 lakh supporters following him.
4. On April 1st, 1935, RBI was founded based on the ideas presented in Babasaheb Ambedkar's book "Problem of Rupee: Its Origin and Solutions."
5. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar possessed mastery in 64 subjects. He had knowledge of nine languages like Hindi, Pali, Sanskrit, English, French, German, Marathi, Persian, and Gujarati. In addition, he spent about 21 years studying all of the world's religions side by side.
6. The biggest private library in the world, "Rajgirh" belonged to Babasaheb and held more than 50,000 books.
7. Ambedkar was the only individual to stage a Satyagraha for access to clean water.
