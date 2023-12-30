 DoT Conduct Raids In Mumbai & Thane, Recover Illegal Boosters Causing Interference In Mobile Networks
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiDoT Conduct Raids In Mumbai & Thane, Recover Illegal Boosters Causing Interference In Mobile Networks

DoT Conduct Raids In Mumbai & Thane, Recover Illegal Boosters Causing Interference In Mobile Networks

The purpose of this raid was to check availability of illegal boosters, antenna’s, which are sold illegally and causing grave interference in the mobile network of telecom service providers.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Saturday, December 30, 2023, 01:13 AM IST
article-image
DoT Conduct Raids In Mumbai & Thane, Recover Illegal Boosters Causing Interference In Mobile Networks | Image: DoT (Representational)

The Wireless Monitoring Organization (WMO) of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) along with the Telecom Operators had conducted the raids in various parts of Thane on Wednesday. The purpose of this raid was to check availability of illegal boosters, antenna’s, which are sold illegally and cause grave interference in the mobile network of telecom service providers.

DoT raid unravels illegal network supply in Mumbai and Thane

According to the DoT officials, the raid was led by Deputy Director, DoT, Prakash Sonkamble. During the raid by WMO at a shop at GB Road, Thane (W), 180 Antennas and 89 networks boosters, being supplied illegally in various parts of Mumbai and Thane was recovered.

Telecom Operators have been consistently raising their concern in this regard. As per the Indian Telegraph Act and Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act use of such wideband signal boosters is illegal and heavy penalty can be imposed by WMO, officials said.

Read Also
DoT says 1,30,000 mobile users were lost in Dec vs 4,50,000 in Nov
article-image

DoT officials explain the hazardous impact of using illegal networks

The illegal use of such devices lead to the degradation of telecom services instead of solving signal issues. In simple words, using mobile signal boosters is like having illegal electricity or water supply connection from the main supply, which leads to improper distribution for others who are paying for the service, officials said.

"Telecom Operators invest heavily in acquiring spectrum for better customer experience, but the quality of services takes significant hit because of these boosters. It interferes with the airwaves making it capable of distorting mobile signal for other customers in the vicinity of the booster. These devices are the main reasons for network issues like call drops and low data speeds. On the other hand, lot of hardships are also faced by the customers such as intermittent fluctuations, call drops, call failure, high latency and interference," said representative of a telecom operator company.

Read Also
Thane: Iconic Waghela Tea Depot Raided By FDA, Adulterated Tea Powder Worth ₹8.69 lakh Seized
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Slaps ₹3 Lakh On Petitioners Seeking To Withdraw Pleas Challenging Demolition Notices...

Bombay HC Slaps ₹3 Lakh On Petitioners Seeking To Withdraw Pleas Challenging Demolition Notices...

Bombay HC Raps Police For Its Lackadaisical Approach In 2018 Mekar Group Of India Funds...

Bombay HC Raps Police For Its Lackadaisical Approach In 2018 Mekar Group Of India Funds...

Mumbai News: 31-Year-Old Bouncer Duped Of ₹3 Lakh In Cheap US Dollar Bait, Police Launch Manhunt...

Mumbai News: 31-Year-Old Bouncer Duped Of ₹3 Lakh In Cheap US Dollar Bait, Police Launch Manhunt...

DoT Conduct Raids In Mumbai & Thane, Recover Illegal Boosters Causing Interference In Mobile...

DoT Conduct Raids In Mumbai & Thane, Recover Illegal Boosters Causing Interference In Mobile...

Mumbai News: BMC Issues Provisional Property Tax Bills With 15-20% Hike Amid Legal Complexities &...

Mumbai News: BMC Issues Provisional Property Tax Bills With 15-20% Hike Amid Legal Complexities &...