DoT says 1,30,000 mobile users were lost in Dec vs 4,50,000 in Nov | Image: DoT (Representative)

According to figures issued today by the Department of Telecommunications, telecom providers net lost 130,000 users in December, compared to 450,000 consumers lost in November.

1.143 billion people used wireless services in December, which is nearly unchanged from one month prior.

In comparison to November, when it was 97.69% of all users, the percentage of wireless customers decreased slightly to 97.66% in December.

The number of mobile phone connections per 100 persons, or mobile teledensity, decreased from 82.64 in November to 82.57 in December.

India lost 116,689 mobile users in total in December, compared to a net loss of 518,572 in November, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's monthly telecom subscriber report released last week.

Read Also Airtel invites customers to experience the power of 5G at its stores

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)