'Don't discriminate coronavirus suspects and positive patients': Maharashtra Health Minister

Amid coronavirus outbreak, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday appealed to citizens not to discriminate coronavirus suspects and positive patients.

A woman with history of travel to France and The Netherlands was tested positive for Coronavirus in Pune, taking the state total confirmed cases in Maharashtra to 42, on Wednesday.

After confirmed cases rose to 42, Maharashtra Health Minister said that seven more laboratories will come up across the state for testing suspected novel coronavirus cases. At present, only three labs are operating in the state at Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune where samples of suspected persons are tested. "KEM, JJ Hospital and Haffkine Institute will soon get the testing facilities. Most likely they will commence operations in the next five days," Tope told reporters.