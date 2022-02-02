'Don't Dare': Mumbai Police books 2 men for compromising Road Safety

In a video went viral, Mumbai based youth were seen having gala time on their road journey, who eventually got their destination as the police station.

In the video, we can seen a man driving the car along another sitting on the bonnet. This came to scene in Bandra area on Monday night. The man, identified as Mohammad Imran Ansari (27) and the driver Mohammad Gulfam Ansari (25), were residents of Kurla's MHADA Colony, and have been arrested over road safety violation remarks.

According to the Bandra Police, on Monday around 8.50 pm, a man was riding on the bonnet of a white colored Maruti Suzuki S-presso car at the Worli-Sea Link Road heading towards BKC.

When the incident's video hit social media and was brought to the notice of the authorities, the Mumbai Police Control Room alerted Bandra Police and began to take quick action. The team tried to trace the car on that route but was unsuccessful. Later, they registered an FIR under IPC sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) on the basis of a complaint of constable Baburao Sandse of the Bandra Police.

