Domestic passengers to be stamped on hand on arrival; other SOPs notified

The Maharashtra Government has issued standard operating procedure for handling of domestic air travellers arriving in the state. All of them will be stamped on their left hand for identification and will have to compulsorily undergo home isolation for a period of 14 days as per protocol. They shall self-monitor their health. Local district and municipal administration will be authorised to give exemption in home isolation for contributing to an office or for other important work after checking the passengers.

Passengers who are coming to the state for a short duration (less than one week) and have planned for onward/return journey will have to share the details of the same and will be exempted from isolation. However, such passengers will not be allowed in containment zones of the hotspot areas. If the incoming passenger’s stay is proposed at a place other than the residential premises, then the information of all such persons will be made available to the concerned district and municipal administration by the in charge of that place. The in charge of that place will ensure regular sanitization of the premises.

For the persons who are found symptomatic, the standard protocol for sampling/testing and quarantine shall be followed by the BMC and its nodal officers. The domestic arrivals may be permitted to travel in their private passenger vehicles by following all social distancing norms from the airport to residence or from the residence to the airport, on production of air tickets. However, such travel shall not be allowed from containment zones to airport or from airport to the containment zones. Moreover, all the staff associated with airport operations shall be allowed unhindered movement by any means, including bikes, car and taxi, to facilitate smooth operation.

The police shall permit the movement of the staff on production of ID card. Passengers will move outside the Red Zone only for specific reason and after requisite permissions have been taken. The additional municipal commissioner/deputy commissioner of the concerned civic bodies have been appointed as the Nodal Officers.

These officers shall coordinate with the airport authorities for obtaining the schedule of flights and list of passengers arriving in respective districts and municipal corporation areas. It will be the responsibility of Nodal Officers to put in place adequate number of medical teams at airport for screening to avoid delay and chaos. There will be provision for thermal screening at the point of departure and arrival. Those found symptomatic will be taken to the nearest health facility and prescribed protocol will be followed.