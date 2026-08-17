Dombivli Gets Major Sports Boost As Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Krida Mandal Unveils New Kabaddi Mat Facility On Its 51st Foundation Day

Dombivli: In a significant development for sports infrastructure in Dombivli, the foundation stone for a new enclosed kabaddi mat facility at Nehru Maidan in Dombivli East was laid on Saturday during the 51st Foundation Day celebrations of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Krida Mandal.

About The Event

The event was marked by enthusiastic participation from sportspersons, local residents and public representatives. Maharashtra BJP President Ravindra Chavan inaugurated a newly constructed weather shed for players, a facility expected to provide year-round training opportunities for kabaddi enthusiasts.

With the addition of the weather shed and the upcoming mat-based kabaddi ground, players will now be able to continue their training regardless of adverse weather conditions, including heavy rain and extreme heat.

The newly announced sports infrastructure is expected to benefit aspiring athletes from Dombivli and nearby areas by providing them with improved training facilities and a more professional sporting environment.

Addressing the gathering, BJP State President Ravindra Chavan highlighted the importance of strengthening sports at the grassroots level while also making remarks that quickly attracted political attention.

"Our friendship is built on trust and strength. Anyone attempting to betray that trust will receive an appropriate response," Chavan said while interacting with those present at the event.

His remarks immediately sparked political discussions, with many interpreting the statement as a direct message to political opponents.

For more than five decades, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Krida Mandal has remained actively involved in promoting sports and social initiatives in Dombivli. Several athletes trained under the banner of the organisation have gone on to represent the region at state and national-level competitions, contributing significantly to the city's sporting legacy.

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Office-bearers of the organisation said the newly developed infrastructure would help nurture emerging talent and provide young athletes with better opportunities to compete at higher levels.

Among those present at the programme were BJP Kalyan District President Nandu Parab; Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Rahul Damle; BJP Group Leader and Corporator Shashikant Kamble; corporators Deepesh Mhatre, Nandu Mhatre, Mandar Taware and Sai Shelar; corporators Khushboo Choudhary, Sharda Choudhary, Ranjana Penkar and Ravina Mhatre; Dombivli East Mandal President Mitesh Penkar; Dombivli West Mandal President Priya Joshi; and former Mandal President Pawan Patil.

The guests were welcomed by Mandal President Jitendra Bhoir, Vice-President Suresh Devadikar, Ravindra Kadav, Shubhangi Kadam and Treasurer Nilesh Sawant.

According to the organisers, the weather shed and the enclosed kabaddi mat facility at Nehru Maidan will play a crucial role in strengthening the city's sports ecosystem. They expressed confidence that the improved infrastructure would encourage greater participation in kabaddi and help produce more athletes capable of competing at the national level.

The initiative is being viewed as an important step towards expanding sports facilities in Dombivli and creating an environment that supports the development of future sporting talent.

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