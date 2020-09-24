Does NCB now stand for Namo Control Bureau, taunts Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant

Congress party has attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre, questioning whether the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has turned into Namo Control Bureau. NCB has been sending summons to Bollywood stars to probe the drugs angle in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. However, state Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant said that the bureau will not be allowed to ignore BJP's drug connections in Bollywood, Sandalwood and Goa.

“NCB arrested some people as soon as Bollywood's drug connection was revealed in the SSR death case. Some Bollywood actors are now also being interrogated. With so much happening, why is NCB not investigating the BJP-Bollywood-Sandalwood-Goa drug connection that is related to this case?” said Sawant.

NCB made such a huge ado over 59 grams in a cannabis case. At the same time, BJP activist Chandrakant Chauhan was arrested in Karnataka with 1,200 kilograms of cannabis and the NCB didn’t even bother to look into it. In Karnataka, actress Ragini Dwivedi was arrested in the Sandalwood drug racket case. Ragini was the star campaigner of Karnataka BJP. An FIR has been registered against 12 persons in the same case. Aditya Alva too has been arrested.

Alva is the brother-in-law of Gujarat BJP's star campaigner actor Vivek Oberoi. Oberoi is also the co-producer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi biopic with Sandeep Singh and played the lead role in it. Oberoi is also a partner in Sandeep Singh's production company.

“Who are the partners of Gaurav Arya? The Goa angle seems to have disappeared from the investigation. Why has this happened? NCB should answer all these questions,” said Sawant.

Further, Sawant claimed that even actress Kangana Ranaut’s name is missing from NCB's drug connection probe. She confessed that she was taking drugs. “While Ranaut's video is evidence of drug use, why isn't she being questioned? While the interrogation was going on, Kangana came to Mumbai and stayed for a few days and then returned to Shimla. However, even then, NCB did not call her for interrogation? Why is NCB so kind to Ranaut? Is Kangana not a part of Bollywood?” he asked.