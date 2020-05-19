Doctor adopts 'no touch, no contact' line to examine patients

A 48-year-old doctor, who got infected with coronavirus, has recovered and resumed work at his clinic in Mumbai, but with a caution by adopting a 'no touch, no direct contact' approach with patients.

Dr Abdul Khalique, a physician who contracted COVID-19 in March from a patient who returned from Italy, told PTI that he is now back at his clinic in suburban Kalina where he sees over 50 patients every day.

To maintain physical distance with patients, he has put up a curtain made of a transparent material at his clinic.

After assessing the patient's symptoms by speaking to him/her through the curtain barrier, he prescribes medicines.

If required, he examines the patient with a stethoscope only on his/her back and then advises medication.

According to Dr Khalique, one of his patients who returned from Italy tested positive for the coronavirus infection on March 24.

Later, the civic authorities tested samples of the doctor and his staff in which his result came out positive.

The doctor underwent treatment for 14 days at a hospital and was discharged after recovering. His family members were also quarantined as a precaution.

"After I was discharged, people started approaching me to resume work. Hence, I along with my colleague Ujjawala Hadpad re-started the clinic," he said.

The doctor has been advising people to stay at home, maintain social distancing, wear masks, wash hands multiple times and use sanitiser to stay protected against the coronavirus infection.