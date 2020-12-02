Docs, senior citizens & front line workers to be vaccinated first in Maha

Mumbai: Even though the Covid 19 vaccine is yet to be formally launched, the Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said that doctors, police, senior citizens and frontline workers will be vaccinated first and not the politicians and senior government and police officers. Tope’s statement is crucial when the administrative and police officers were lobbying for vaccination immediately after the launch of the vaccine.

His response comes days after the district and civic administration have complained about pressure exerted by politicians and influential officers for inclusion of their names and their family members for vaccination.

“No matter how many people demand, the corona workers will be vaccinated first. There is a talk about demand by many elected persons for vaccination. However, no one has made such a demand and no matter how many people demand it, the doctors, police and those deployed on coronavirus containment work will be vaccinated on a priority basis,’’ said Tope.

The minister said there has been the control of the Centre and the state government on the Covid 19 vaccination programme and it will be implemented as per the protocol.

The Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has already announced the formation of a committee chaired by the Chief Secretary to look into various issues relating to the logistics, distribution and the availability of vaccines in the state. Thackeray said it would be a huge task as 12.5 crore people will have to be vaccinated twice.