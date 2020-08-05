Disha Salian suicide case: Mumbai Police appeals citizens to come forward with any leads, proof

Mumbai: Almost two months after the 28-year-old talent manager Disha Salian, who had also formerly managed the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, allegedly jumped off the 12th floor of a Malad high-rise on June 8, a lot has been said about the connection between the duo. In a recent development, Mumbai Police have appealed to the citizens to come forward with any proofs (written or otherwise).
In a bid to speed up the probe, which has been going through an alleged media trial with constant reports on social media and other media outlets, police have asked people to come forward with any evidence, proof that can prove to be helpful in the investigation. Recently, senior Maharashtra BJP leader and former chief minister Narayan Rane had alleged that Salian did not commit suicide but was raped and murdered, adding that her autopsy report revealed she had injury marks on her private parts.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, police asked citizens to approach the senior officials of Malvani Police, or the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) or the Additional Commissioner of Police (AddlCP) in this matter.
On June 8, when Salian had gone for a party at her fiance's apartment on the 12th floor of Regent Galaxy near Jankalyan Nagar in Malvani, Malad (W). Police said, the Salian, her fiance and friends had been consuming alcohol and partying, during which the talent manager had reportedly been visibly upset over something. At around 1.10am, she alleged to have jumped out of the bedroom window and fell to the ground.
After Rajput's suicide days later, on June 14, various rumours and conspiracy theories linked the duo's death, wherein Mumbai Police had said that there was no connection and the rumours are false. Moreover, Salian's family members had also given a statement saying they do not suspect any foul play and have no complaint against anybody.
