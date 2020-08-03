No neta was present at Disha Salian's bash on June 8, insist police

The Mumbai Police on Monday scotched speculation about a politician being present at the party held at the home of Rohan Roy, fiance of celebrity manager Disha Salian, on the day she fell to death.Police Commissioner Parambir Singh clarified, "No politician was present at Disha Salian’s party on June 8. There is no evidence against any politician from any party." There has been considerable speculation in social media about an upcoming young politician's presence at the bash.That in turn has split the online community vertically with the issue getting increasingly politicised.

With the case acquiring political overtones -- the spat between the Bihar and the Mumbai police being an added dimension -- the lines between fact and fiction have got blurred. Singh informed that only friends had been present at the June 8 party held at Roy's residence. Five persons were present at this party, including Roy, who had previously been Sushant Singh Rajput's manager. "She committed suicide at 3am," he noted, adding that Disha was upset and under pressure because two of her deals had not worked out.

According to Singh, the police had checked CCTV footage and recorded the statements of all others. He further said, there was no party at Rajput’s home on June 13, the eve of his death.

Singh’s clarification comes on the heels of charges levelled by the Bharatiya Janata Party with regard to the presence of a minister’s son in the party. Shiv Sena Minister Anil Parab and party MP Arvind Sawant have challenged the BJP to reveal the name and submit evidence to the police.