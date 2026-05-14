 Disgusting! 'Not Every Harassment Is Loud': Mumbai Woman Secretly Records Cab Driver Making Obscene Hand Gestures During Ride; Video Sparks Outrage
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Disgusting! 'Not Every Harassment Is Loud': Mumbai Woman Secretly Records Cab Driver Making Obscene Hand Gestures During Ride; Video Sparks Outrage

A Mumbai woman allegedly filmed her cab driver making obscene sexual hand gestures during a daytime ride. The user said the passenger secretly recorded him after noticing inappropriate behaviour. The viral clip sparked outrage online, with users demanding identification, licence cancellation and strict legal action against the driver.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, May 14, 2026, 06:34 PM IST
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Mumbai, often regarded as one of the safest cities for women, has once again come under the spotlight over concerns surrounding women's safety. In a disturbing incident, a video allegedly showing a cab driver making obscene hand gestures towards a female passenger during a ride has gone viral on social media.

The video was posted by the user name, aree_shuklajii on X (formerly Twitter). According to the post, the woman passenger secretly recorded the driver after noticing his inappropriate behaviour during the journey. Notably, the incident occurred in broad daylight.

The visuals showed the cab driver making obscene sexual gestures while driving, leaving social media users outraged and demanding strict action against him.

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Sharing the clip online, the user wrote, "A woman in Mumbai had to secretly record her cab driver making obscene sexual hand signs during the ride. Not every harassment is loud. Some of it is silent, hidden behind disgusting gestures, stares, and the fear women carry every single day."

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Social Media Reaction

The post quickly gained traction online, with several users expressing anger and concern over the incident. Many demanded that the driver be identified and punished.

One user wrote, “His face should be made public.”

A woman user commented, "Let’s find this cab driver and hand him over to the public."

A third user questioned whether the matter had been officially reported, asking, "Did the woman report this pervert?"

One user urged to cancel the driver's licence and take strict legal action against him, adding, "ye apne saath kayi logon ki jaan lega."

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No Information On Police Action In the Case

So far, there has been no official statement from Mumbai Police regarding the viral video, nor is it known if any complaint was registered in connection with the matter.

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