Mumbai: Woman Allegedly Held Inside Uber Cab, Threatened & Forced To Pay Extra Fare | Here's What Happened

Mumbai: Woman Allegedly Held Inside Uber Car, Threatened & Forced To Pay Extra Fare | Here's What Happened |

Mumbai: A disturbing incident involving Uber has surfaced on social media, where a woman was allegedly confined inside a vehicle and coerced into paying extra money by an Uber driver, according to claims made by her son in a viral post on X (formerly Twitter).

The incident was highlighted by user ‘vivansingh871’, who narrated the ordeal faced by his mother. As per the post, the woman had completed her ride when the driver allegedly demanded additional payment beyond the fare shown on the app. When she refused to comply, the situation reportedly escalated.

Uber Mumbai: Driver locked my mother in the car, extorted money, and threatened her claiming his uncle is a police officer.

Complaint raised with @UberIN_Support

Safety. FIR will be filed soon.@MumbaiPolice #Unsafe @Uber_India pic.twitter.com/74FWFTVgSH — Virat (@vivansingh871) March 21, 2026

The user alleged that the driver locked the car doors, preventing the woman from stepping out, and detained her inside the vehicle for nearly 15 minutes. During this time, he is said to have issued threats, claiming that his uncle was associated with the police, thereby attempting to intimidate her.

Fearing for her safety, the woman eventually paid the additional amount demanded by the driver. She was then allowed to leave the vehicle. The incident was subsequently reported, and an FIR has been registered in connection with the matter, as per the user’s claims.

The post quickly gained traction online, prompting responses from both authorities and the cab aggregator. The Mumbai Police, taking note of the complaint, replied to the post and asked the user to share contact details via direct message to facilitate further action.

Uber India Support also responded publicly, expressing regret over the alleged experience. In its reply, the company stated that such incidents do not reflect the service it aims to provide and requested the user to share their registered mobile number and email ID through direct message for further assistance.

The incident has once again raised concerns over passenger safety, particularly for women using ride-hailing services in the city. While app-based transport platforms offer convenience, such allegations highlight the need for stricter enforcement of safety protocols and swift redressal mechanisms to ensure commuter security.

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