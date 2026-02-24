'Car Was Stinking, Driver Was Almost Sleeping': Mumbai Commuter Slams Uber Over Safety Lapse

Mumbai Commuter Flags Cleanliness Lapse, Safety Concerns After Uber Charges Full 6-Hour Fare | File Image

Mumbai: A commuter has flagged a “massively scary” experience with Uber, alleging serious safety lapses when she booked a six-hour ride early in the morning.

In a post shared by user Meerra Chopraa on X (formally x), the user claimed the driver arrived in a dirty, dusty and foul-smelling vehicle. She further alleged that when she questioned the driver about the condition of the car, she realised he was unable to respond properly and appeared extremely drowsy.

Had a massively scary unfortunate experience with @Uber @Uber_India. Booked a cab fr 6 hrs early morning. Driver came dirty with a stinking and dusty car. When i asked him why the car is stinking i realised hes not able to talk also coz he was almost sleeping while driving. I… — Meerra Chopraa (@MeerraChopra) February 24, 2026

"Driver came dirty with a stinking and dusty car. When i asked him why the car is stinking I realised hes not able to talk also coz he was almost sleeping while driving."

Alarmed by the situation, the commuter said she exited the cab within 20 minutes and booked another ride. However, she alleged that Uber charged her for the entire six-hour booking despite the trip being cut short over safety concerns.

Calling the incident “disgusting,” the user questioned the safety standards of public transport services and accused the company of attempting to profit even in situations involving passenger safety.

Uber responded to the tweet expressing their regrets and asked the user to share the specifications of the trip via direct message.

Hey Meera, sorry to hear about the trouble you have faced. If you're concerned about a specific trip, please share the exact date and time of the trip via Direct Message. We'll follow up. https://t.co/1WqzzOmdKe — Uber India Support (@UberIN_Support) February 24, 2026

Also responding to the tweet were many users who have had similar experiences with Uber

One user Back Bench Topper shared a similar experience saying 'AI assistant will eat your brain further . Uber cabs are very dirty specially cars when one hires in the morning . Most likely these drivers either sleeps in the car or park somewhere at some dingy parking lots . They dun even bother to clean it before taking any ride . Fare are sky rocketing where as cabs are dirtier than e-rickshaws'

AI assistant will eat your brain further . Uber cabs are very dirty specially cars when one hires in the morning . Most likely these drivers either sleeps in the car or park somewhere at some dingy parking lots . They dun even bother to clean it before taking any ride . Fare are… — Back bencher topper (@Pandey10Khush) February 24, 2026

User Sekar responded with an experience they had with another cab service 'Same experience with @nammayatri where a different car came, it was so dirty, I had to pay for 4 hours but got off in 30 minutes, as driving was scary. Nammayatri said we blacklisted the driver, I lost 3000.'

Same experience with @nammayatri where a different car came, it was so dirty, I had to pay for 4 hours but got off in 30 minutes, as driving was scary. Nammayatri said we blacklisted the driver, I lost 3000. — Sekar (@Amonkinheaven) February 24, 2026

Another users said 'it is common to find gutka eating unkept captains driving dirty cars !'

The incident has raised questions about driver fitness checks, vehicle hygiene standards and passenger safety protocols on app-based ride platforms. There was no immediate response from Uber at the time of writing.

