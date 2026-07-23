'Discuss Student Issues In Parliament If You Have The Courage': Fadnavis Challenges Rahul Gandhi Over NEET Paper Leak Row – VIDEO

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday, launching a scathing attack on Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, challenged him to debate student issues in Parliament.

Fadnavis challenges Rahul Gandhi

The attack follows Gandhi staging a dharna outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence following the violence during the Sansad Chalo march involving several NEET protesters.

Speaking to the media, Fadnavis said, “First of all, I want to appeal to Rahul Gandhi and also challenge him. If he has the courage and genuinely cares about the interests of students, then let him discuss this issue in Parliament. If he believes in democracy and has faith in the Constitution, then Parliament is the most important forum for discussion and decision-making.”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "First of all, I want to appeal to Rahul Gandhi and also challenge him. If he has the courage and genuinely cares about the interests of students, then let him discuss this issue in Parliament. If he believes in democracy and has… pic.twitter.com/9Fa9Nq8TW7 — IANS (@ians_india) July 23, 2026

Further questioning Gandhi on why he avoids a debate, Fadnavis said, “Because you are afraid that your truth will be exposed."

Paper leak allegations

Fadnavis alleged that paper leaks had occurred during the Congress tenure in states such as Karnataka and Telangana. He further claimed that nearly eight paper leaks took place in Rajasthan during the Congress government, while under the AAP government in Punjab, examination papers were leaked on nearly three occasions.

Escalating his attack on Gandhi, Fadnavis said, “Don't use students as a shield to play politics. If you have any questions, ask them directly, and if you have any solution, then give those solutions, pressure the government to implement those solutions and stop playing this game of blaming.”

Assurance of strict action

Assuring strict action against those responsible for paper leaks, Fadnavis said whoever was responsible for leaking the examination papers would not be spared. He added that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directions, fast-track courts would ensure speedy justice, and the strictest action would be taken against the culprits.

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