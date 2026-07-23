'Safeguarding Interests Of Students Our Utmost Priority': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Backs PM Modi On Fast-Track Courts To Try NEET Paper Leak Accused

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta | File Pic

New Delhi: Amid escalating protests by students led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of fast-track courts to crack down on NEET paper leak culprits.

"Under the leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, safeguarding the interests of students and securing a bright future for the youth is our utmost priority," she wrote.

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"The decision to establish fast-track courts in paper leak cases and to take stringent action against the guilty is a crucial step toward ensuring justice for every hardworking student. The law will carry out its work with full rigour against those who violate students' rights and strike at their hard work," she added.

First response to protests

This was her first reaction since the CJP protests started in the national capital.

PM Modi's announcement

She was responding to PM Modi's post, in which he wrote, "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students."

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He also vowed that those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared.

Meanwhile, responding to PM Modi's announcement of fast-Track Courts to crack Down On NEET paper leak culprits, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged police action against students protesting the NEET paper leak and education-related issues, accusing the Centre of "destroying" the country's education system and failing to protect students' interests.

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"You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most. You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system and protected every person responsible for it," Gandhi wrote.