'Did POK vote for you?' Sanjay Raut lashes out at BJP leaders for their silence on Kangana's remarks on Mumbai

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's tweet comparing Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK) hasn't gone down well with the netizens. Many took to Twitter and expressed their love for the Maximum City and directed their anger towards Kangana.
On Thursday, the Panga actress had taken to Twitter and said, "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"
Now, Raut has lashed out at the BJP leaders for their silence on Kangana's remarks on Mumbai. "Those who support, those who call Mumbai Pakistan, should be ashamed to ask for votes in Mumbai. Did POK vote for you? (sic)" Mumbai Mirror journalist quoted Raut as saying.
On Thursday, Sanjay Raut said that actor Kangana Ranaut should approach the police with evidence and prove that he threatened her rather than "playing on Twitter". Speaking to reporters, Raut said that "instead of playing on Twitter, one should approach the police and government with proof."
It all started with Ranaut saying that she is more scared of the Mumbai Police than 'mafia goons'. BJP MLA Ram Kadam then batted for her safety and wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Reacting to the same, Ranaut wrote on Twitter, “Thank you for your concern sir, I am actually more scared of Mumbai police now than movie mafia goons, in Mumbai I would need security either from HP government or directly from the Centre, No Mumbai police please.”
Sanjay Raut then slammed Kangana for her statement in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' and wrote that her 'treachery' was shameful, given the fact she makes a living in the city and yet criticised the police force.
"We kindly request her not to come in Mumbai. This is nothing but insult to Mumbai police. The Home Ministry should take action over it,” Raut wrote.