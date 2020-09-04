'Did POK vote for you?' Sanjay Raut lashes out at BJP leaders for their silence on Kangana's remarks on Mumbai

On Thursday, Sanjay Raut said that actor Kangana Ranaut should approach the police with evidence and prove that he threatened her rather than "playing on Twitter". Speaking to reporters, Raut said that "instead of playing on Twitter, one should approach the police and government with proof."

It all started with Ranaut saying that she is more scared of the Mumbai Police than 'mafia goons'. BJP MLA Ram Kadam then batted for her safety and wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Reacting to the same, Ranaut wrote on Twitter, “Thank you for your concern sir, I am actually more scared of Mumbai police now than movie mafia goons, in Mumbai I would need security either from HP government or directly from the Centre, No Mumbai police please.”