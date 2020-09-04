Sonu Sood, Swara Bhasker and other celebs express their love for Mumbai after Kangana compares the city to PoK

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut courted a fresh controversy after she compared Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

It all began after Ranaut tweeted a couple of days back that she is more scared of the Mumbai Police than mafia goons when BJP MLA Ram Kadam batted for her safety.

Kadam in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray sort protection for Ranaut, who was ready to expose the Bollywood-drug mafia nexus.

Reacting to the same, Ranaut wrote on Twitter, “Thank you for your concern sir, I am actually more scared of Mumbai police now than movie mafia goons, in Mumbai I would need security either from HP government or directly from the Centre, No Mumbai police please.”

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed Kangana's statements in the party mouthpiece 'Saamana' and wrote that her 'treachery' was shameful, given the fact she makes a living in the maximum city and yet criticised the police force.

"We kindly request her not to come in Mumbai. This is nothing but insult to Mumbai police. The Home Ministry should take action over it,” Raut wrote.