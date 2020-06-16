Diamond merchants mourn death of diamantaire Arunkumar Mehta

Mumbai: The diamond industry mourns the demise of renowned diamantaire and India's top diamond merchant Arunkumar Ramniklal Mehta of the Rosy Blue family. Mehta (80) collapsed in the bathroom at this south Mumbai residence and breathed his last at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Monday morning.

As a tribute to the doyen, diamond trade in Mumbai and Surat will remain closed on Tuesday, confirmed a press statement by Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council's (GJEPC) national body.

The council took to twitter to mourn Mehta's demise: "GJEPC deeply mourns the demise of diamond industry stalwart Arun Kumar Mehta. His contribution, vision and services rendered to the trade will be invaluably cherished. GJEPC grieves with Russell Mehta's family & Rosy blue group in this hour of profound loss," the tweet read.

The Press statement further read: "He was a member of the Managing Committee of the Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) for a long period. He was also associated with the Mumbai Diamond Merchants Association and a member of the working committee of the GJEPC for over 20 years.”

Described as a 'visionary' by the industry, Mehta was born in 1940 in the small town of Patan, Gujarat, and had humble beginnings in life.

Mehta is survived by wife Rajnika Mehta, son Russell Mehta - Managing Director of Rosy Blue India, and daughters Amita and Alpa, besides two brothers, Dilip Mehta and Harshad Mehta. Mehta's granddaughter Shloka got married to business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's elder son Aakash Ambani in March 2019.