Dharavi, Bandra to face water cuts on October 5 & 6

Mumbai: Some areas of Dharavi and Bandra (East) will face water cuts on October 5 and 6 due to repair works. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a statement stated that officials of G North and H East ward offices will be carrying out repair works on the main water pipeline.

The water cut will last for 24 hours from 12 midnight of October 5 to 12 am on October 6.

Dharavi Main Road, Gabesh Temple Road, AKG Nagar, Dilip Kadam Marg and Kumbharwada areas will face 50 per cent cut in water.

The areas, Jasmine Mill Road, Matunga labour camp and the areas adjoining Bandra railway terminal will face 100 per cent water cut.

In Bandra East, Kalanagar, Navpada, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Nirmal Nagar areas will, however, get water but at very low pressure.