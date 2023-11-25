 Dhangar Reservation Row: BJP's Gopichand Padalkar Attacks Maratha Agitation Leader Manoj-Jarange Patil
"They want reservations but are not ready to give respect to Babasaheb. We are proud that Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar gave us reservation," Gopichand Padalkar said.

Updated: Saturday, November 25, 2023
BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar criticised the Maratha agitation for reservation. Questioning the Maratha leader Manoj Jarange-Patil without naming him, Padalkar said, "Why doesn't he take Babasaheb Ambedkar's name when he demands for reservation?"

About The Dhangar Community Protest

Dhangar leader Gopichand Padalkar is actively demanding the Dhangar community's inclusion into Scheduled Tribes. The community has been protesting across the state with the same demand. They had also given a deadline to the government to take a decision regarding the same. The community is now protesting in different districts to intensify the demand for inclusion in the ST community. 

Jarange has been leading the Maratha agitation for reservation in jobs and education. He has been conducting rallies in different parts of Maharashtra to intensify the demand.

