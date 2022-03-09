Devendra Fadnavis' pen drive bomb: Maharashtra to probe allegations, says Sharad Pawar

A day after leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis dropped pen drive bomb containing 125 hours of video recording about the conspiracy hatched by the special public prosecutor against BJP leaders in Maharashtra, the NCP President Sharad Pawar in his first reaction on Wednesday said such a recording would not be possible without the use of central investigative mechanism adding that it should be proved whether or not such a recording was possible in the state.

He noted that the allegations made by Fadnavis need to be investigated by the state government.

Pawar said that Fadnavis took this extreme role as he was not succeeding in his efforts to destabilize the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra despite the deployment of central probe agencies. However, the government will complete a five year term.

"It is commendable that government officials have a record of 125 hours. This is impossible without central investigative mechanisms. 90 raids were carried out against Anil Deshmukh and it is the best example of conducting inquiry with the misuse of power,’’ he noted.

‘’I did not go into depth about the allegations but that should be probed by the state government. My name was indirectly mentioned. But I have nothing to do with it. The authenticity of the recording needs to be verified,’’ said Pawar

‘’I am grateful that Fadnavis or his associates succeeded in going to the office of a government official and conducting a recording of 125 hours. Doing 125 hours of recording means that this is an admirable thing considering how many hours this process has taken. There is no denying the possibility that a powerful agency was used if the 125-hour recording work was really done. Only such agencies are with the Government of India. Therefore, it has to be proved whether it is true that they have succeeded in going to the state and going to an office of the state government and recording whatever they have done for hours,” said Pawar.

‘’My name was mentioned indirectly but I have nothing to do with it,’’ said Pawar. ‘’The state government would look into the matter. Its authenticity will be checked. It seems that my name is also mentioned in it. I have no reason to talk to anyone about this. I have conveyed the complaint received to me about Fadnavis’ colleague and told to see the truth in it,’’ he added.

On BJP’s demand for resignation of NCP Minister Nawab Malik, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, Pawar clarified that Malik will not resign from the cabinet. "The NCP stands firmly behind Nawab Malik and it is disgusting to associate the name of a Muslim activist with Dawood,” he noted.

