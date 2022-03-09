Devendra Fadnavis' pen drive bomb: BJP leader releases video footage of Pravin Chavan's extortion bid; watch

A BJP leader named Shehzad Jai Hind has released video recordings to substantiate Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' allegations that the ruling Maha Vikas Aaghadi (MVA) government is misusing the state agencies to frame opposition leaders in false cases.

Fadnavis cited a case in which advocate Pravin Chavan allegedly tried to frame a BJP leader Girish Mahajan in a 2018 incident of extortion. He alleged that the advocate personally drafted FIR, planned raids by the state agencies, and fabricated evidence to frame Mahajan in the case."I have submitted a pen drive which has 125 video recordings which expose the conspiracy, including Chavan's conversation with police officials and various political leaders to frame BJP leaders in false cases," Fadnavis said.

Watch video:

How MVA Govt conspired to invoke MCOCA against BJP MLA Girish Mahajan



Video of

Special Public Prosecutor Pravin Pandit Chavan…



This man’s office has become the hub for framing conspiracies against Opposition leaders



2/n pic.twitter.com/mJ8cGm2XfK — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) March 9, 2022

From planting a knife to applying blood to the neck…to how to conduct a raid on Girish Mahajan and how to plant evidence and ensure that MCOCA is planted…entire conspiracy hatched by Chavan. Subsequently, even police and some ministers were a part of this conspiracy 3/n pic.twitter.com/78BqQ37xR1 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) March 9, 2022

The Opposition leader submitted the pen drive to the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, which Fadnavis claimed has 125 hours of video recordings of Chavan in multiple conversations with police officials and political leaders.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 12:29 PM IST