Devendra Fadnavis gets plasma therapy

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been administered convalescent plasma therapy. Fadnavis, who is BJP in-charge of Bihar election, tested Covid-19 positive on Saturday and was admitted to the state government-run St George Hospital in Mumbai.

Fadnavis has received plasma therapy at a time when the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has indicated that the procedure may be deleted from the national clinical protocols for the management of Covid-19.

The ICMR is the apex body in India for the formulation, coordination and promotion of bio-medical research.

Despite the ICMR’s proposed move, plasma therapy continues to be administered to treat Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra and Delhi.

Plasma is the liquid part of the blood that carries proteins and cells through the body . Convalescent plasma, extracted from the blood of patients recovering from an infection, is a source of antibodies against the infection. The therapy involves using their plasma to help others recover.

However, an ICMR study has revealed that convalescent plasma was not associated with a reduction in progression of severe Covid-19 or all-cause mortality.

ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava had said on October 20 that after talks with the national taskforce for Covid-19 management, the council had planned further discussions with the joint monitoring committee on the removal of plasma therapy from the national treatment guidelines.

ATHAWALE, TATKARE POSITIVE:

In a related development, Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale, famous for his ‘Go Corona Go’ slogan, tested positive for corona on Tuesday. Actor Payal Ghosh had joined his Republican Party of India the previous day, in his presence.

Further, NCP MP from Raigad, Sunil Tatkare too was found Covid-positive.

Athawale tweeted, “I have tested Covid 19positive and as per advice of doctors I have been hospitalised for a few days. Those who have come in my contact are advised to get Covid 19 tests done. Take care & stay safe.’’

Tatkare, on the other hand, had been busy travelling in his constituency and had addressed the NCP’s district unit meeting on Sunday to discuss preparations for the upcoming civic and local body elections, when Covid struck.