Devendra Fadnavis creating confusion through 'fake' videos: Congress MLA

"Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and former chief minister of Devendra Fadnavis had tweeted a couple of fake videos, which he labelled as violent protests by students of Jamia (Millia Islamia) university," she said.

However, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan has already exposed Fadnavis on the tweets, she said.

"Being an industrial state, Maharashtra could face the repercussions of the confusion created by a senior leader like Fadnavis. Our industries should not get affected. Some appropriate measures should be taken in such issues," Thakur said.