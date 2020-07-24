Despite COVID-19 threat, illegal 'gutka' sale on the rise

The entire nation is on a lockdown mode to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus, however the notorious gutka mafia seems to have continued with their money minting exercise by brazenly exploiting the rising demand for the banned substances in the twin-city.

The Thane (rural) police apprehended a vendor who was caught selling banned tobacco products and cigarettes at a premium in Bhayandar. Acting on a tip-off, that a person was selling gutkha, cigarettes and other tobacco-laced products, a police team under the supervision of Deputy SP - Shashikant Bhosale, swooped down on a tenement located in the Jai Ambe Mata Nagar area of Bhayandar (west) on Thursday and apprehended the accused who has been identified as Ravi Chaurasiya. The team also seized a consignment having an estimated value of more than Rs 5.32 lakh. While sale of tobacco and related products is banned in the state, cigarettes also remain banned during the lockdown under the Disaster Management Act 2005.

Apart from slapping cases under the relevant sections of the IPC and regulations of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, the accused trader has been also charged for violating the Disaster Management Rules and the Epidemic Act.

Notably, gutkha sellers are minting money by selling the banned products which are openly available in the twin-city albeit at a higher price. Wearing a mask, not to spit on roads and maintaining physical distance in public and at workplaces are some of the norms which need to be followed religiously in order to minimize and contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. However the availability of gutka is bound to encourage spitting in public places, consequently, defeating the entire purpose of preventive measures put in place by the district administration.