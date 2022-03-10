Despite COVID 19, Maharashtra attracted investment proposals worth Rs 1.88 lakh crore between June 2020 from December 2021: Economic Survey

Maharashtra continues to the favoured investment destination. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the state has attracted investment proposals of Rs 1.88 lakh crore with 3.34 lakh expected employment under Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 during June, 2020 to December, 2021.

According to the Economic Survey 2021-22, under Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Promotion Policy, 2018, proposals have been received from five electric vehicle manufacturing units and one battery manufacturing unit with proposed investment of Rs 8,420 crore and expected employment 9,500 therein. There were 10,785 startups in the state at the end of October, 2021.

The State has announced Caravan Policy in March, 2021 and Adventure Tourism Policy in August, 2021 to promote tourism.

MoU was signed to provide a funicular railway/ ropeway at Shri Ekvira Devi Temple at Karla and ropeway at Rajgad fort in Pune district. The State has signed MoUs with Bangladesh and Oman to boost Medical and Wellness tourism during November, 2021.

Since adoption of liberalisation Policy in August, 1991 upto November, 2021, in all 21,216 industrial projects with an investment of Rs 15,09,811 crore were approved in the State. During 2021 up to November, 258 projects with proposed investment of Rs 74,368 crore were registered in the State.

The FDI inflows in the State from April, 2000 to September, 2021 was Rs 9,59,746 crore, which was 28.2 per cent of total FDI inflows at All-India level.

The number of MSMEs registered in the State for Udyam registration up to November, 2021 were 10.31 lakh (9.86 lakh micro, 0.39 lakh small and 0.06 lakh medium) with 61.85 lakh total Employment.

Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC), a well planned and greenfield smart industrial city based on the concept of ‘walk to work’, is being developed across an area of 4,039 ha in the State as a part of Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC).

Up to November 2021, in all 126 plots of total area of about 337 acres have been allotted in AURIC to the investors. Total investment in AURIC is more than Rs 5,500 crore and employment generated is about 5,909.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 01:49 PM IST