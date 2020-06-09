Designs ready, but no bidders yet for construction of 3 iconic bridges

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), responsible for the construction of three proposed iconic bridges designed in the Arch shape, Zero shape and the Sword shape at the Bandra Kurla Complex along the Metro Line 2B (DN Nagar to Mandale) also named as Yellow Line, has invited tender for the second time searching for an agency to carry out the construction work, said Bapu Pawar, joint metropolitan commissioner.

According to the tender document, interested agencies can submit their bid by July 28. A pre-bid meeting has also been organised via video conference on July 2. The project will take about 30 months’ time from the date of awarding the contract and the cost of the project is estimated at Rs 181.04 crore.