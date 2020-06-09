Designs ready, but no bidders yet for construction of 3 iconic bridges

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), responsible for the construction of three proposed iconic bridges designed in the Arch shape, Zero shape and the Sword shape at the Bandra Kurla Complex along the Metro Line 2B (DN Nagar to Mandale) also named as Yellow Line, has invited tender for the second time searching for an agency to carry out the construction work, said Bapu Pawar, joint metropolitan commissioner.
According to the tender document, interested agencies can submit their bid by July 28. A pre-bid meeting has also been organised via video conference on July 2. The project will take about 30 months’ time from the date of awarding the contract and the cost of the project is estimated at Rs 181.04 crore.
The three iconic bridges will be passing along the Metro Line 2B, an elevated corridor of 23.64km long. The civil work of this metro line has already been initiated.
Earlier in July 2919 the then CM Devendra Fadnavis had unveiled the designs of the proposed three iconic cable-stayed bridges to be constructed one at the BKC Entry point, second at Vakola Nullah crossing and third at Mithi River crossing along the metro Line 2B.Now, the MMRDA, even after one year still in the process of appointing an agency to carry out the part design and construction work of these proposed bridges. According to MMRDA, though the designs were ready, other tender related work was ongoing.
The MMRDA has stated that to improve the beauty and aesthetics of BKC, the heart of the commercial capital of India, it has decided to construct three beautiful iconic bridges. It will give elegant look to the surrounding area and will be visible from far distances creating new skyline for the Mumbai city. Moreover, the foundation and superstructure of the bridges would be made up of high-grade concrete and the pylons i.e. the Arch, Zero and the Sword shapes would be built with high-grade structural steel and high tension suspension cables, stated the MMRDA.
All the three cable-stayed bridges are designed by the Designfakt India Pvt Limited, a Nagpur based company. According to the company's website, Deep Dey, director (projects) of the Designfakt India Pvt Ltd, an architect had designed these bridges.