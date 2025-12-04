Sadanand Date Emerges As Frontrunner For Maharashtra DGP Post; State Seeks His Repatriation |

Mumbai: National Investigation Agency (NIA) Chief Sadanand Date has emerged as the strongest contender for the post of Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra, with the state government moving swiftly to secure his repatriation from central deputation.

The Home Department has formally written to the Centre requesting his release so he can take over as the state’s next top cop.

Government Accelerates Process as Current DGP Retires on December 31

The move comes as the incumbent DGP Rashmi Shukla is set to retire on December 31.

Senior officials said discussions at the highest level are underway to finalise Date’s appointment, ensuring a full-term DGP with at least two years of tenure, as mandated.

Broad Consensus Around Date Among Senior IPS Officers

According to sources, the Home Department had proposed seven senior IPS officers to the Centre and the UPSC for consideration.

A broad consensus has reportedly emerged around Sadanand Date, though UPSC must first shortlist a three-officer panel, from which the state will make the final selection.

Although there was earlier speculation that IPS officer Archana Tyagi could become Maharashtra’s second woman DGP after Rashmi Shukla, that buzz has faded with the growing consensus around Date’s name.

Why Date Is the Preferred Choice

Senior officials indicate the government wants a tough, experienced, and result-oriented officer to strengthen the state’s law-and-order framework.

Date’s background in counter-terror operations, intelligence-led policing and high-profile investigations makes him the preferred candidate.

A highly decorated IPS officer of the 1990 batch, Date has previously headed the ATS Maharashtra and currently leads the NIA, where he has overseen several critical terror probes.

The state government is expected to make an official announcement soon.

Senior IPS Officers Proposed to UPSC for DGP Panel

Sadanand Date — DG, NIA

Sanjay Verma — DG (Law & Technical)

Ritesh Kumar — Commandant General, Home Guards

Sanjiv Kumar Singhal — DG, ACB

Archana Tyagi — DG, Maharashtra State Police Housing & Welfare Corporation

Sanjiv Kumar — Director, Civil Defence

Prashant Barde — DG, GRP

Who Is Sadanand Date?

Born: 14 December 1966, Pune

Cadre: 1990 batch IPS, Maharashtra

Education: M.Com, ICWA, PhD

Current Role: DG, NIA (appointed 31 March 2024)

Notable Positions:

First Police Commissioner of Mira-Bhayandar–Vasai-Virar (known for major administrative reforms)

DG, ATS Maharashtra

Central deputation to Delhi as NIA Chief

Key Investigations Led:

Pahalgam terror attack

Faridabad doctor terror module

Extradition case of 26/11 conspirator Tahawwur Rana

Awards: President’s Police Medal and several other honours

Final confirmation of Date’s appointment will be made after the UPSC submits its panel of three officers. If selected, he will take charge as Maharashtra’s next DGP following Rashmi Shukla’s retirement on December 31.

