Delivery boy held for molesting minor in Ghatkopar

Mumbai: Pant Nagar police has arrested a man for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl at Kamraj Nagar in Ghatkopar on Thursday. The accused, a delivery boy, is identified as Salim Shaikh, 23, alias Babu.

According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday evening when the girl was returning from the market. Shaikh, who lives in the same area and known to the girl, told her that he will escort her home, as advised by her father. The girl believed him and went along.

Instead of taking her to the father, Shaikh took her to an isolated building in the area known as 'bhut bangla'. At the seventh floor of the building, he allegedly molested her by showing a porn clip and he also forced her to drink liquor.

The girl somehow managed to escape and rushed to her home, where she narrated the incident to her mother. Following which, she filed a police complaint against Shaikh.

A team from Pant Nagar police station immediately rushed to the building where they found Shaikh who was arrested later. He was produced before the court on Friday, which remanded him to police custody till Monday.

"We have arrested the accused under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of 363 (kidnapping), 354 (molestation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) along with the sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," said Suhas Kamble, senior PI of Pant Nagar police station.