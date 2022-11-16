e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiDelhi Murder: Aaftab Poonawala's family shifted to Mumbai from Vasai 15 days ago; he helped them move

Delhi Murder: Aaftab Poonawala's family shifted to Mumbai from Vasai 15 days ago; he helped them move

A member of the housing society said that Aaftab visited them 15 days ago to help them shift from Vasai to Mumbai. The accused's father told the member that they are shifting because his son got a job in Mumbai and his company will pay rent.

AgenciesUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 11:32 AM IST
article-image
Aaftab Amin Poonawalla | Instagram/ Aaftab Amin Poonawalla
Follow us on

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of brutally killing his partner in Delhi, had visited the housing society in Vasai in Palghar district a fortnight ago to help his family members shift to Mumbai, a society member said on Tuesday. However, their whereabouts are not known to anyone.

"Accused Poonawala's family members left their Vasai-based flat around 15 days back and we don't have any knowledge about them. How can we call them for interrogation as nothing has happen in our jurisdiction," an official from Manikpur police station told PTI.

Aaftab, 28, was arrested on Saturday by Delhi Police for allegedly strangling his partner Shraddha Walkar. He sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-liter fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days, police said on Monday.

Read Also
A deadly affair: Aaftab Poonawalla's chilling crime, the Mumbai food blogger who chopped his lover's...
article-image

"Aaftab Poonawala had visited Unique Park Housing Society in Vasai around 15 days back to help his family members who shifted from the society to Mumbai," the housing society member said.

The society member recalled that Aaftab spoke normally during his visit. "No one can even think that he had committed such a heinous crime," he said. He said the Poonawalas own a flat in the society and lived there for 20 years before shifting. Nobody ever complained against them.

Read Also
Delhi Murder: Mumbai youth Aaftab threw body parts of Shraddha everyday in Chhatarpur forest hoping...
article-image

"When we asked them the reason behind shifting, Aaftab's father told us that his son got a job in Mumbai and his company will pay rent. They also spoke about inconvenience (about shuttling between Mumbai and Vasai, which is in Palghar district and part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region)," he said.

The housing society's secretary Abdullah Khan, who lives on the third floor of the wing where the Poonawalas have a flat, said Aaftab and his family members behaved nicely to other residents.

Read Also
Delhi murder case: Aaftab looked confident, remorseless during questioning, say Maharashtra cops
article-image

"Around 15 days back they vacated the flat and rented it out. They shifted somewhere near Mumbai. Aaftab told me that he was staying in Delhi. I didn't notice any change in his behaviour. We are shocked to know about the crime," he added.

Read Also
Shraddha murder case: City psychologists say Aaftab must've killed her in a fit of rage, and chopped...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

ON CAMERA: Minor jumps off auto to save herself from molestation by driver in Aurangabad

ON CAMERA: Minor jumps off auto to save herself from molestation by driver in Aurangabad

Mumbai updates: City's AQI fares worse than Delhi

Mumbai updates: City's AQI fares worse than Delhi

Western Railway revises timings of 25 trains for Vande Bharat Express

Western Railway revises timings of 25 trains for Vande Bharat Express

Delhi Murder: Aaftab Poonawala's family shifted to Mumbai from Vasai 15 days ago; he helped them...

Delhi Murder: Aaftab Poonawala's family shifted to Mumbai from Vasai 15 days ago; he helped them...

Maharashtra Board extends online form filling dates for Class 10,12 students

Maharashtra Board extends online form filling dates for Class 10,12 students