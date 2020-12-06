Degree colleges to conduct winter semester practical examinations this week

Following the instructions given by the University of Mumbai (MU), degree colleges affiliated to the varsity have started releasing the schedule for the practical examinations of the winter semester. Colleges aim to complete practical and viva voce examinations in the coming week so that students can get sufficient time to prepare for winter semester theory examinations.

According to the circular released by MU on November 18, 2020, affiliated degree colleges and universities should conduct winter semester practical, project and viva voce examinations via Zoom, Google Meet, Skype or any other virtual meeting applications or via telephone calling from December 10 onwards. Marks of internal examinations or team work should be uploaded on the MKCL website by December 24.

Some degree colleges have released the schedule for practical examinations, stating they wish to complete it before December 15. Madan Chauhan, a professor of an Andheri college said, "We want to finish the practical and viva voce examinations in the coming week so that students get time to prepare for the theory examinations of winter semester."

This is the first time the college will conduct the practicals for all the levels of Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes via online mode. Yashika Pandit, a professor of a Matunga college, said, "We have initiated a plan to use specific virtual meeting applications to conduct practical examinations. In case of technical glitches, we have also prepared a backup plan to conduct viva voce examinations over telephone calls. We do not want any student to miss out on practical examinations."

MU has instructed affiliated degree colleges and universities to conduct winter semester theory examinations of arts, commerce and science programmes by December 31, 2020, and complete the examinations of engineering, architecture, pharmacy and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) professional courses by January 15, 2021. The examinations will be conducted via online mode in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.