Defeat in Rajya Sabha due to negligence, will recover loss in MLC elections, says Eknath Khadse

NCP leader Eknath Khadse | PTI

After the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra failed to secure all the seats in recently concluded Rajya Sabha polls, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse said that the MVA faced loss due to negligance. However, he said that the loss will be recovered during the MLC elections.

Khadse was in Ambernath when he said, "We learned a lot in the Rajya Sabha elections. One of the lessons we learned was that overconfidence should not be ignored. However, in the end, defeat is defeat. Even if it belongs to Shiv Sena, it seems to be a defeat for Mahavikas Aghadi, said Eknath Khadse."

Admitting that the previous defeat was due to negligence, now this victory is to be achieved by paying careful attention without being more ignorant.

"Therefore, everyone has decided to take a lesson from the previous defeat and decide the strategy for the Legislative Council," said Eknath Khadse.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said if the control of the Enforcement Directorate is given to their party, then even BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will vote for the Sena.

His reaction comes in the backdrop of Shiv Sena candidate Sanjay Pawar losing the sixth seat in the Rajya Sabha polls from Maharashtra held on Friday, a contest which had become a high-prestige battle between the ruling Sena and the opposition BJP in the state.

Fadnavis, the leader of opposition in the state Assembly, is credited for the BJP's victory on the sixth seat, won by party nominee Dhananjay Mahadik by defeating Shiv Sena's Sanjay Pawar.