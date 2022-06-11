Rajya Sabha Victory Celebration: Devendra Fadnavis lashes out at Shiv Sena-led MVA for 'stopping Maharashtra’s development'

Twitter/@Dev_Fadnavis

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) launched a scathing attack against the estranged ally Shiv Sena accusing it of backstabbing and forming the government in 2019 by insulting the mandate given in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name to the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.

‘’The Maha Vikas Aghadi government should do at least two good things. However, the government during its two and half year rule cannot show a single thing that it has done for the people,’’ he said at the felicitation of newly elected BJP’s three Rajya Sabha candidates Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mahadik at the party’s headquarters in the south Mumbai.

"Maharashtra's development has stopped. In view of the contradictions among the ruling partners the government has stopped all the projects started during the BJP led government just to fight with us,’’ claimed Fadnavis.

‘’The victory of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections is just the beginning as there is still a big battle left. In Maharashtra, BJP will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by a landslide. BJP will also form the government on its own in the subsequent assembly elections. We also want to succeed in the upcoming elections to the Municipal Corporations, Municipal Council, Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis,’’ said Fadnavis. He further noted that BJP's saffron flag is to be hoisted all over Maharashtra including BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.

Fadnavis called upon the party workers to celebrate Rajya Sabha poll victory but not to go insane.

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil attributed victory of the party's candidates in the Rajya Sabha poll to a well-oiled success strategy crafted by Fadnavis. ‘’The BJP candidate got more votes than Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. The picture will change after the success of this election. BJP will also get good success in the Legislative Council elections,’’ he said.