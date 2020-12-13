Defaulting on repay of loan, man tries suicide, cops foil it

Mulund Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7) Prashant Kadam foiled a suicide bid of a man, who was contemplating ending his life due to credit card dues on Friday. The man, a Mulund resident, was saved in the nick of the time after his wife alerted a retired cop, who then told a social activist. DCP Kadam promptly intervened and saved the man's life.

According to police sources, wife of the man, who was contemplating suicide, who works as a nurse, learnt that her husband was planning to take the extreme step on Friday. In a desperate attempt to save her husband, she contacted a retired policeman for help. The policeman in turn shared the matter with a social activist, who roped in Kadam. Acting swiftly on the information, the Mulund DCP instructed senior Inspector of Mulund Police to trace the man and save him before taking any extreme step.

Accordingly, a team was formed and the man was traced. Primary probe revealed that the man was under debt after borrowing money from a bank, and was not in a position to repay it. When the payments lapsed, the bank began calling and asking him to clear the outstanding dues at the earliest, which pushed him into depression.

With swift action and presence of mind, the police successfully foiled the man's suicide bid and later counselled him to recover from the depression. They also advised to repay the loan in installments.