Deep Cleaning Drive Mumbai: CM Shinde Announces 'Arogya Aplya Daari' Campaign For Doorstep Health Check-Ups

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced the upcoming 'Arogya Aplya Daari' (Health Check-up at Your Doorstep) campaign in Mumbai. The Chief Minister made this announcement during a deep clean-up drive in Mumbai on Sunday.

MP Gopal Shetty, MLA Prakash Surve, MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar, Rajhans Singh BMC Commissioner Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal, and other BMC officers were present during the clean-up drive on Sunday.

Details of the cleaning drive

Shinde kicked off the campaign from the traffic island at Shiv Vallabh road Dahisar. Subsequently, he participated in a cleaning drive at Thakur Village, Vadarwada at Kandivali, and Shivaji Maharaj chowk, Appa pada, Govind Pawar Udyan at Malad. CM Shinde also directed BMC officers to establish centers for senior citizens where they can spend their time.

CM Shinde stated that directions have been given to develop urban forests. He further mentioned, "This government will provide good health facilities. BMC has started a zero prescription policy in all BMC-run hospitals, and now we are taking one step ahead by initiating the 'Arogya Aplya Daari' campaign. Health workers will visit door-to-door to check on people and direct them to nearby health centers. CM Shinde also directed to make separate arrangements for senior citizens."