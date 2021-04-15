Declare pandemic a natural calamity, rope in NDMA for airlifting oxygen: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray writes to PM Modi for Centre's help

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare Covid-19 pandemic as a natural calamity, allow grants to the poor and priority groups and facilitate the airlifting of oxygen to meet the rising shortage and also make available Remdesivir, the demand for which is increasing.

In two separate letters, Thackeray has requested the PM to direct authorities to grant compulsory licence as per section 92 of Indian Patents Act, 1970, to facilitate approval to exporting units to produce and sell Remdesivir in the domestic market. This is necessary, as the Centre has banned the Remdesivir exports.

‘‘In view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the state, a mini lockdown is a necessity. Covid-19 pandemic may be notified as a natural calamity for the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). Accordingly, the state may be allowed to pay gratuitous relief of Rs 100 per adult and Rs 60 per child per day during the mini lockdown to all Antodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority HouseHold (PHH) family members whose names are included in the ration cards. The said expenditure be allowed from the SDRF during the current fiscal,’’ said Thackeray. He called for the release of the first instalment of the Central share of the SDRF to tide over the financial situation arising out of the pandemic.