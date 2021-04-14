'Break The Chain': Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray directs district collectors, police officers to ensure strict enforcement of curbs

Amid an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced the imposition of Section 144 across the state till May 1 i.e, more than five people will not be allowed in public places. Today the CM chaired a virtual meeting with with all the Divisional Commissioners and Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and Police Officers today. The meeting was organized by a televised system.
He said, "This time the situation is more challenging so all the collectors as well as the police should ensure that the restrictions in Break The Chain order are strictly enforced."
He asked the district administration to be more vigilant, saying that in any case they we will not be able to afford to spread the infection further.
The Chief Minister also said that state government will ensure that the financial assistance announced for the weaker sections and the poor will reach them properly.
The CM said that mutations in the virus have been found in the samples in the state. "The rate of infection is much higher than last year, with even younger generation getting more infected. We are trying to make oxygen available at war-footing," he added
Uddhav said that careful steps need to be taken regarding proper use of oxygen. He directed the officials check whether the jumbo facilities are safe considering the coming rainy season. The fire safety audit of all the hospitals should be completed expeditiously, without any negligence, he said. The Chief Minister also said that special attention should be paid to micro and small containment zones.
Essential services are not closed, but this does not mean that the rules are being broken or that there should be a crowd, Thackeray warned. He gave clear instructions that the facilities not following COVID-19 norms should be closed by the local administration.
Besides, members of COVID-19 Task Force Sanjay Oak, Shashank Joshi and Tatyarao Lahane said that unnecessary use of Remdesivir should be avoided and oxygen should be used sparingly.