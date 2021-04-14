'Break The Chain': Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray directs district collectors, police officers to ensure strict enforcement of curbs

Amid an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced the imposition of Section 144 across the state till May 1 i.e, more than five people will not be allowed in public places. Today the CM chaired a virtual meeting with with all the Divisional Commissioners and Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and Police Officers today. The meeting was organized by a televised system.

He said, "This time the situation is more challenging so all the collectors as well as the police should ensure that the restrictions in Break The Chain order are strictly enforced."

He asked the district administration to be more vigilant, saying that in any case they we will not be able to afford to spread the infection further.

The Chief Minister also said that state government will ensure that the financial assistance announced for the weaker sections and the poor will reach them properly.

The CM said that mutations in the virus have been found in the samples in the state. "The rate of infection is much higher than last year, with even younger generation getting more infected. We are trying to make oxygen available at war-footing," he added