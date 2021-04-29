'Declare COVID-19 pandemic as national calamity': Sena's Sanjay Raut to Central govt

Slamming the attempts of destabilising the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has urged the Centre to declare the COVID-19 pandemic as a national calamity.

"Supreme Court has said that it (COVID-19 pandemic) is a national calamity. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has been continuously requesting the Central government to declare COVID-19 as a national calamity," Raut was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier on April 15, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the COVID-19 pandemic as a natural calamity.

Now, Raut has also reiterated the demand made by Maharashtra CM. He also said that the Centre needs to meet the demands made by the MVA govt about a higher supply of vaccines, medicines and injections to combat the virus. His statement came amidst the ongoing spree of allegations and counter-allegations between state and central government.

On media reports quoting some Maharashtra State Government officials that vaccines in the state are "finished" and adversely impacting the vaccination drive, the ministry said a balance of 7,49,960 vaccine doses is still available with the state for administration to eligible population groups.

"It is clarified that the total COVID vaccine doses received by Maharashtra as on April 29 (at 8 am) are 1,63,62,470. "Of this, the total consumption including wastage (0.22 per cent) was 1,56,12,510. Balance of 7,49,960 vaccine doses is still available with the state for administration to the eligible population groups," the ministry said.

The Government of India has so far provided nearly 16.16 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to states and UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 15,10,77,933 doses, the ministry said.

"More than 1 crore COVID vaccine doses (1,06,08,207) are still available with states and UTs to be administered. More than 20 lakh (20,48,890) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states and UTs within the next 3 days," the ministry stated. The Liberalised and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of COVID-19 Vaccination will be implemented from 1st May 2021. Registration for the newly eligible population groups has started on Wednesday. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on CoWIN portal cowin.gov.in or through the Aarogya Setu app.

(With inputs from agencies)