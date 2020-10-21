Decision on aid to flood-hit farmers not for political mileage: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who visited flood ravaged villages in Osmanabad, said the government will announce a decision on assistance in two days. He took a dig at the leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis, who is also visiting the rain hit areas, saying that the government’s decision will not be to get popularity or political mileage but to really help those hit hard by the natural calamity.

At the outset, Thackeray made it clear that he will not throw any numbers but will declare the aid after cabinet approval.

‘’The farmers should remain patient as the government is firmly behind with them in the present unprecedented crisis. There will be a cabinet meeting which will give nod for relief and rehabilitation measures. Don't be discouraged. I promise you all the possible help for the revival of the agricultural economy devastated by the heavy rains and floods,’’ said Thackeray during his interaction with the farmers. Thackeray, however, directed the district administration that the help should reach the affected farmers and villagers without any delays.

CM further stated that he has directed the district administration to provide long term measures to be taken for the overall development of Marathwada. Considering the possibility of Latur Osmanabad in Marathwada being prone to earthquakes, Thackeray has directed the administration to suggest measures in case of any natural calamity in the area in the near future.

Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat admitted that heavy rains have caused severe damage to crops like soybean, tur, sugarcane and onion and there has been heavy soil erosion. However, he said that a decision will be taken soon by the government to provide assistance to the farmers.

The Osmanabad Guardian Minister Shankarao Gadakh said that soybean was grown on an area of 3 lakh 74 thousand hectares in the district. He noted that the survey of small, medium and large projects in the district has been completed and its repair will cost around Rs 50 to 60 crore.