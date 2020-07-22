Deadline for departmental transfers set to be extended from July 31 to August 15

Maharashtra Government proposes to extend the time period up to August 15 from July 31 allowing the various departments to carry out 15% transfers. As reported by Free Press Journal recently, the government removed a ban on the transfers imposed in May as an austerity measure and in the first week of July allowed departments to complete only 15% transfers of their respective strength.

However, due to demand from elected representatives to increase the time in the wake of pouring requests for transfers, the government is set to increase the deadline up to August 15. The proposal is being moved by the General Administration Department and soon after the green signal from the Chief Minister’s Office, a notification extending the time up to August 15 will be issued.

State General Administration Department Officer told Free Press Journal ‘’ Generally, all departments complete the transfers by June 30. However, because of lockdown, it was not possible. On May 4, the state government issued a notification banning all transfers as an austerity measure following the revenue shortfall. But after a series of representations from the ministers and legislators, the government lifted the ban allowing departments to carry out only 15% transfers by July 31.’’ However, it will be extended up to August 15.

Another officer said this is the time when the ministers and legislators expect the appointment of officers of their choice at key posts. ‘’ There are many requests from the legislators wherein the concerned officer does not fulfil criteria with regard to completion of minimum three years on the same post. However, such cases are generally referred to the Establishment Board and later to the CMO for a final decision,’’ he noted.