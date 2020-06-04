Mumbai

Day after Cyclone Nisrarga, parts of Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Navi Mumbai witness rains, strong winds; follow live updates

Mumbai was spared major damage from cyclone Nisarga on Wednesday after the severe storm changed direction slightly and made a landfall near Alibaug, about 110 km from here, in a huge relief to the country's financial centre already reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cyclone turns into depression over Vidarbha, to weaken further

Cyclone Nisarga which spared Mumbai after it made landfall near adjoining Alibaug is now a depression over west Vidarbha region in Maharashtra and will weaken further, the India Meteorological Department(IMD) said on Thursday. Cyclone Nisarga made landfall near Alibaug, about 110 km from here on Wednesday, sparing India's financial centre which is already reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic.

