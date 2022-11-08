Dapoli resort fraud case: Uddhav faction's Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab booked | ANI

Mumbai: On November 8, Tuesday, a case of cheating has been registered u/s 420 & 34 of IPC against Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and former state minister Anil Parab, in connection with the Dapoli resort fraud case. The police will investigate the matter further, the Dapoli police said.

Earlier BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had moved Bombay HC

Bhartiya Janata Party Leader (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya has approached the Bombay High Court (HC) seeking to intervene in the petition filed by Sadanand Kadam, owner of the resort at Dapoli which is allegedly owned by Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab.

Somaiya has alleged that Parab “played fraud by concocting documents in connivance with Sadanand Kadam for placement, layering and integration of corruption money in acquiring a benami property”.

Kadam had filed a plea in HC seeking quashing of the demolition order issued against the resort, contending that he is being roped into the proceedings due to Parab's political rivalries.

Kadam has sought quashing of the August 25 order of the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), which directed the collector (Ratnagiri) to take action against the resort and file a report without giving him a hearing. Also, an order was passed by the Ministry and Environment and Forest and Climate Change (MoEF & CC) on January 31, directing the removal of the structure in its entirety and restoring the land to its original condition. Additionally, MCZMA and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board