Dapoli Resort Case: Sadanand Kadam Says Will File ₹100 Crore Defamation Case

Sadanand Kadam | Mahesh Poul/ FPJ

Mumbai: In the Dapoli resort case, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab spoke to the media and said that allegations against Sadanand Kadam and him were false. Parab said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was ready to set Kadam free after 11 months of incarceration when the Supreme Court asked what the crime was and where the proceeds of crime were. Kadam said he will sue those who levelled the allegations for Rs100 crore.

Parab said that the SC directed to remove any additional constructions, if any, at Sai resort in Dapoli within a month at own cost. “We are ready to demolish if any construction has been done beyond the permission but there isn’t any.

A Union minister has a bungalow surrounded by the sea. The Court has also sought information of all other bungalows, resorts and houses other than Sai resort. Owing to false allegations, other bungalow owners will also have to face inquiry and action, and the tourism of Konkan will be affected,” said Parab.

Alleging misuse of central agencies, Parab said that the court asked if we (Parab and Kadam) change parties, would the construction be legalised. “The court said it knew whose bungalow is in the sea,” he said, asking who will compensate them for long incarceration and the money spent on legal proceedings.

Last year, the Income-Tax department attached Sai resort under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transaction Act. Kadam had challenged it and the ED had also called Parab for the investigation in this regard. There were allegations that the bungalow was constructed violating coastal regulatory zone rules.