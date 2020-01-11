Dance bar raided in Mumbai; six women rescued, seven arrested

Mumbai: Six women who were found to be performing ‘obscene' dances were rescued from a bar in suburban Andheri, the city police said on Friday.
The manager of the bar, two customers and four waiters were arrested, a police official said. On a tip-off that obscene dances were staged there, the police conducted a raid at the `Sumit Palace' bar around 9 pm on Thursday, he said.
The accused were booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 294 (obscene songs and acts) and also under the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance Act, 2016.
